livewire Russia Probe

Trump Lashes Out At Sessions Over Bruce Ohr And ‘FAKE’ Dossier

By
October 16, 2018 12:07 pm

President Donald Trump turned his attention to Bruce Ohr, one of conservatives’ favorite scapegoats in the Russia probe on Tuesday, blasting Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not firing Ohr from the Justice Department.

Ohr’s wife worked for the firm that compiled the co-called dossier, and conservatives have pounced on Ohr’s connection to the firm, accusing him of misconduct.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: