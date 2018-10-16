Trump Lashes Out At Sessions Over Bruce Ohr And ‘FAKE’ Dossier

President Donald Trump turned his attention to Bruce Ohr, one of conservatives’ favorite scapegoats in the Russia probe on Tuesday, blasting Attorney General Jeff Sessions for not firing Ohr from the Justice Department.

“Conflict between Glen Simpson’s testimony to another House Panel about his contact with Justice Department official Bruce Ohr. Ohr was used by Simpson and Steele as a Back Channel to get (FAKE) Dossier to FBI. Simpson pleading Fifth.” Catherine Herridge. Where is Jeff Sessions? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Is it really possible that Bruce Ohr, whose wife Nellie was paid by Simpson and GPS Fusion for work done on the Fake Dossier, and who was used as a Pawn in this whole SCAM (WITCH HUNT), is still working for the Department of Justice????? Can this really be so????? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

Ohr’s wife worked for the firm that compiled the co-called dossier, and conservatives have pounced on Ohr’s connection to the firm, accusing him of misconduct.