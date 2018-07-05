Trump’s New Pageant: SCOTUS Pick Will Have To Look ‘All-American,’ Jibe With Trump

President Donald Trump may have left his Miss Universe days in the dust, but good looks and a glowing personality remain crucial to winning Trump’s favor.

As the President vets candidates who could become his next Supreme Court justice nominee, Trump’s level of comfort with each candidate is a key factor, according to Axios. Citing a White House official, Axios reported that the person that Trump ultimately picks will be “who he feels most comfortable with in a personal setting.”

The candidate and their spouse’s appearance is also important to Trump, Politico reported, citing one person who said it is paramount to Trump that his pick “looks all-American.”

“Beyond the qualifications, what really matters is, does this nominee fit a central casting image for a Supreme Court nominee, as well as his or her spouse,” a Republican close to the White House told Politico. “That’s a big deal. Do they fit the role?”

Trump has said that he plans to announce his Supreme Court pick on Monday and the President has spent the past week interviewing potential candidates.

But Trump reportedly may jump the gun once he decides on the right person, according to Axios.

“When the President has made up his mind, he wants to go,” an aide told Axios, adding that staffers plan to persuade Trump to stick to his original timeline because the announcement would get more media coverage.