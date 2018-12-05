Trump: ‘Results Will Be Incredible’ If China Uses Death Penalty On Drug ‘Pushers’

One of the very exciting things to come out of my meeting with President Xi of China is his promise to me to criminalize the sale of deadly Fentanyl coming into the United States. It will now be considered a “controlled substance.” This could be a game changer on what is…….
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2018
…..considered to be the worst and most dangerous, addictive and deadly substance of them all. Last year over 77,000 people died from Fentanyl. If China cracks down on this “horror drug,” using the Death Penalty for distributors and pushers, the results will be incredible!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 5, 2018