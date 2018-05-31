Trump Ramps Up Anti-Sessions Tirade, Tweets Quote About The AG’s ‘Betrayal’

After publicly admitting that he wishes he had picked someone else to be his attorney general on Wednesday, President Donald Trump continued his months-long diatribe against Jeff Sessions for recusing himself from the Russia investigation.

Late Wednesday, Trump tweeted a quote from attorney Joe diGenova calling “the recusal of Jeff Sessions” an “unforced betrayal” of Trump. diGenova made the comments during an appearance on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show Wednesday.

“The recusal of Jeff Sessions was an unforced betrayal of the President of the United States.” JOE DIGENOVA, former U.S. Attorney. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 31, 2018

The White House announced earlier this year that diGenova had been hired along with his wife, Victoria Toensing, to work on Trump’s legal team, but the new gigs never materialized because both attorneys had conflicts associated with representing Trump in the Russia investigation.