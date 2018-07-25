Latest
on July 12, 2018 in New York City.
18 mins ago
Dem Rising Star Ocasio-Cortez Meets With Lawmakers At Capitol
A Pakistani woman casts her vote at a polling station for the parliamentary elections in Rawalpindi, Pakistan, Wednesday, July 25, 2018. After an acrimonious campaign, polls opened in Pakistan on Wednesday to elect the country's third straight civilian election, a first for this majority Muslim nation that has been directly or indirectly ruled by its military for most of its 71-year history. (AP Photo/B.K. Bangash)
26 mins ago
Suicide Blast Kills 31 As Pakistan Holds General Elections
Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney, attends U.S. President Donald Trump’s 'The Pledge To America's Workers' event in the East Room of the White House, in Washington, D.C. on Thursday, July 19, 2018 (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
26 mins ago
‘What Do We Think About Mick?’: Trump Mulls Replacing Kelly With Budget Chief
livewire

Trump Rages When Melania’s TV Is Set To CNN, Demands Air Force One Tune TVs To Fox

By | July 25, 2018 8:49 am
AFP/Getty Images

The President caused “a bit of a stir” during a recent trip overseas when he exploded on staff for tuning First Lady Melania Trump’s TV to CNN instead of Fox News, The New York Times reported.

According to an email exchange obtained by the Times, Trump fumed at staff for “violating a rule” about the televisions, in the Times’ words, and demanded that Air Force One TVs be tuned to Fox News at the start of each trip.

In the email, exchanged between the White House communications shop and the military office, it was decided that it would become standard practice for TVs to be set to Fox, according to the Times.

Trump also reportedly asked staff for two more TVs for himself and Melania Trump to watch in their separate hotel rooms while traveling.

Read the Times full report on Trump existing within his own reality here.

