Trump Rages When Melania’s TV Is Set To CNN, Demands Air Force One Tune TVs To Fox

The President caused “a bit of a stir” during a recent trip overseas when he exploded on staff for tuning First Lady Melania Trump’s TV to CNN instead of Fox News, The New York Times reported.

According to an email exchange obtained by the Times, Trump fumed at staff for “violating a rule” about the televisions, in the Times’ words, and demanded that Air Force One TVs be tuned to Fox News at the start of each trip.

In the email, exchanged between the White House communications shop and the military office, it was decided that it would become standard practice for TVs to be set to Fox, according to the Times.

Trump also reportedly asked staff for two more TVs for himself and Melania Trump to watch in their separate hotel rooms while traveling.

Read the Times full report on Trump existing within his own reality here.