Trump ‘Pleased’ Dems ‘Have Come To Their Senses’ On Funding Bill

After the Senate on Monday afternoon passed a measure to keep the government open until Feb. 8, President Donald Trump said in a statement that he was “pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses.”

White House Press Secretary read the statement from Trump aloud to reporters during the daily press briefing.

“I am pleased that Democrats in Congress have come to their senses and are willing to fund our great military, border patrol, first responders, and insurance for vulnerable children. As I’ve always said, once the government is funded my administration will work towards solving the problem of very unfair illegal immigration. We will make a long term deal on immigration if and only if it’s got good for our country,” Trump said in the statement read by Sanders.

Sanders said that the White House was happy that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) accepted “the deal that President Trump put on the table from the beginning, which was to responsibly fund the government and debate immigration as a separate issue,” before turning to Trump’s statement on the vote.

The President’s statement did not address exactly what would need to be included in a proposal to restore the protections of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in in order to earn his support for the deal.