Trump: Rosenstein And I ‘Have A Good Relationship’

President Donald Trump chatted about Rod Rosenstein as the two got ready to board Air Force One to a police chiefs’ conference in Florida Monday.
Trump told reporters outside the White House that he “looks forward to talking” with the deputy attorney general on the plane. Trump added that has a “good relationship” with Rosenstein and that there’s been “no collusion.”
