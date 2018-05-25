Trump Tells Naval Academy Graduates: ‘We’re Respected Again’

President Donald Trump on Friday told the graduating class of Naval Academy students that the U.S. military is “respected again” under his leadership.
“You are now leaders of the most power and righteous forces on the face of the planet, the United States Military,” he said. “We are respected again, I can tell you that. We are respected again. A lot of things have happened, we’re respected again.”
Trump aligns himself with U.S. military: "We're respected again, I can tell you that." pic.twitter.com/yAQtbJmWMa
— TPM Livewire (@TPMLiveWire) May 25, 2018