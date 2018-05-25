Latest
7 mins ago
Two Injured In Indiana Middle School Shooting Before Suspect Detained
U.S. President Donald Trump talks to members of the news media before departing the White House May 25, 2018 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to Annapolis, Maryland, to participate in the Naval Academy's graduation ceremony.
35 mins ago
WATCH LIVE: Trump Delivers Naval Academy Commencement Speech
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 01: Former Trump campaign official Michael Caputo arrives at the Hart Senate Office building to be interviewed by Senate Intelligence Committee staffers, on May 1, 2018 in Washington, DC. The committee is investigating alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. presidential election. (Photo by Mark Wilson/Getty Images)
54 mins ago
Michael Caputo’s Legal Defense Fund Touts $300K In Donations
livewire

Trump Tells Naval Academy Graduates: ‘We’re Respected Again’

By | May 25, 2018 10:54 am
AFP/Getty Images

President Donald Trump on Friday told the graduating class of Naval Academy students that the U.S. military is “respected again” under his leadership.

“You are now leaders of the most power and righteous forces on the face of the planet, the United States Military,” he said. “We are respected again, I can tell you that. We are respected again. A lot of things have happened, we’re respected again.”

Ep. #20: The Trump-Russia Scandal Goes Global
More Livewire
View All
Comments