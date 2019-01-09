Declaration Of National Emergency Over Wall Funding Still On The Table

The declaration of a national emergency at the border in order to receive wall funding is still the most likely route for President Trump to take, a source close to Trump told Axios.

But conservatives close to President Trump are also concerned the move would be translated as an “abuse of his authority,” in Axios’ words.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders confirmed to reporters outside the White house Wednesday that it was “something we’re still looking at. Something that’s still on the table,” according to CNN.