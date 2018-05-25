Trump Lawyers, Mueller Team Almost Reached Deal On Interview In January

President Donald Trump’s legal team and special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigators nearly reached a deal on the timing, location and scope of a Trump interview in January before negotiations fell through because Trump’s lawyers were at odds over the wisdom of letting the President testify.

The interview was going to be set at Camp David and last between two and six hours, the Wall Street Journal reported Thursday. The two sides had agreed to narrow questions to focus on Trump’s firing of former FBI director James Comey and former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn’s contacts with Russia. Mueller’s team reportedly pressed for a six hour interview and even factored in when bathroom breaks could be taken, according to the WSJ.

But negotiations fell through, mostly because of former Trump lawyer John Dowd’s opposition to the testimony. Dowd sent Mueller’s team a 20-page letter to reject the interview and laid out the constitutional reasons Trump shouldn’t have to testify, WSJ reported.

