Trump (Pointedly?) Lauds Those Who ‘Proudly Stand’ For The National Anthem

President Donald Trump on Tuesday made a point of noting the patriotism of those who “proudly stand for the national anthem” in his first State of the Union address, apparently reviving his enmity with NFL players who knelt during the anthem as an act of protest.

“Young patriots like Preston teach all of us about our civic duty as Americans,” Trump said, referring to a young guest who organized the placement of American flags and red carnations on U.S. military graves. “Preston’s reverence for those who have served our Nation reminds us why we salute our flag, why we put our hands on our hearts for the pledge of allegiance, and why we proudly stand for the national anthem.”

Trump in September 2017 went on an extended tear against NFL players who knelt during the national anthem, many of whom did so to protest racism and police brutality. During a rally in Alabama, he said that any “son of a bitch” who protests during the national anthem should be fired.