Trump Jokes NC Resident Gets To Keep Boat That Washed Up In His Yard

During a tour of a North Carolina neighborhood badly devastated by Hurricane Florence on Wednesday, President Donald Trump questioned what the “law” was and joked that a resident might get to keep the boat that washed up onto the deck in his backyard.

According to a pool report, Trump approached the resident of a small brick house where a large yacht had washed ashore and was capsized against a wooden deck. The President asked if it was his boat. The owner said it wasn’t.

“At least you got a nice boat out of the deal,” Trump said, before telling reporters that the man’s insurance company wasn’t going to cover the damage done to his house. Trump then personally vowed to “find out” the name of the insurance company.

“I think it’s incredible what we’re seeing,” he said. “This boat just came here. … They don’t know whose boat that is. What’s the law? Maybe it becomes theirs.”