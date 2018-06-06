Trump Mulling Inviting Kim Jong Un To Mar-a-Lago After Summit If They Get Along

While President Donald Trump has made it clear that he will leave the summit with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un early if negotiations don’t go well, he also has a friendlier backup plan if the two leaders get along: A fall invite to his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, Bloomberg News reported.

But the tropical getaway would only be an option if the summit is successful— an outcome that falls into Kim’s lap, Trump’s advisers have told him. White House officials are aiming to settle on a timeframe for Kim to relinquish his nuclear arsenal. North Korea is reportedly interested in creating a step-by-step plan for denuclearization and Trump reportedly said he would be flexible, though he’s been advised not to compromise.

If the meeting goes well, the summit may include other events and would likely last an extra day, according to Bloomberg.

Trump plans to travel to Singapore with his Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Chief of Staff John Kelly and National Security Adviser John Bolton. Pompeo has reportedly been prepping Trump for the summit in eight to 10 hours of meetings each week for the past several weeks.

