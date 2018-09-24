Latest
A voter during early morning voting at the Hilburn Drive Academy polling place in Raleigh, North Carolina, Tuesday, May 8, 2012. (Shawn Rocco/Raleigh News & Observer/MCT)
Bipartisan Furor As North Carolina Election Law Shrinks Early Voting Locations By Almost 20 Percent
'Humanitarian Crisis' Looms As Arizona Threatens To Revoke Immigrant Children Shelter Licenses
Yale Law Students Protest Kavanaugh Nomination On Campus And In DC
Trump: I'll Meet With Rosenstein To Determine 'What's Going On'

By
September 24, 2018 3:21 pm

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he would meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Thursday, and that they “will be determining what’s going on.”

Rosenstein’s current position was thrown into question Friday when several outlets reported that, days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last year, Rosenstein discussed the 25th Amendment, and the possibility of secretly recording Trump, in a meeting. Rosenstein has denied the reports.

“We want to have transparency. We want to have openness, and I look forward to meeting with Rod at that time,” Trump said Monday, adding: “I spoke with Rod today, and we’re going to have a meeting when I get back to the White House.”

