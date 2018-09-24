Trump: I’ll Meet With Rosenstein To Determine ‘What’s Going On’

President Donald Trump confirmed Monday that he would meet with Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Thursday, and that they “will be determining what’s going on.”

Rosenstein’s current position was thrown into question Friday when several outlets reported that, days after Trump fired FBI Director James Comey last year, Rosenstein discussed the 25th Amendment, and the possibility of secretly recording Trump, in a meeting. Rosenstein has denied the reports.

“We want to have transparency. We want to have openness, and I look forward to meeting with Rod at that time,” Trump said Monday, adding: “I spoke with Rod today, and we’re going to have a meeting when I get back to the White House.”