Trump: I Don’t Want To Walk Away From Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said “I don’t want” to walk away from Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the suspected crown prince-ordered murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi.
Trump, justifying the stance, pointed to an essentially non-existent “$110 billion” arms “deal” with Saudi Arabia. Trump claimed the deal “is 500,000 jobs,” but it’s unclear where that number came from, nor what specifically he was referring to.
Trump, asked if the U.S. will "walk away" from Saudi Arabia: "I don't want to do that." pic.twitter.com/dyDEn4iTl8
