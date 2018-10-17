Latest
DES MOINES, IA - OCTOBER 08: Stickers are made available to voters who cast a ballot in the midterm elections at the Polk County Election Office on October 8, 2018 in Des Moines, Iowa. Today was the first day of early voting in the state. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
15 mins ago
Georgia Officials Force Black Seniors Off Bus En Route To Polls
31 mins ago
Rep. Steve King Does It Again, Endorses White Nationalist For Toronto Mayor
WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 30: Senator Bob Menendez (D-NJ) looks on as Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin delivers the annual financial stability report to the Senate Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee on January 30, 2018 in Washington, DC. Mnuchin said the Treasury can extend the government's debt limit suspension period into February before it exhausts its borrowing ability. (Photo by Pete Marovich/Getty Images)
31 mins ago
Attack Ad Revives Unproven Allegations About Menendez Hiring Underage Prostitutes
livewire Jamal Khashoggi

Trump: I Don’t Want To Walk Away From Saudi Arabia

By
October 17, 2018 11:45 am

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said “I don’t want” to walk away from Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the suspected crown prince-ordered murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump, justifying the stance, pointed to an essentially non-existent “$110 billion” arms “deal” with Saudi Arabia. Trump claimed the deal “is 500,000 jobs,” but it’s unclear where that number came from, nor what specifically he was referring to.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: