Trump: I Don’t Want To Walk Away From Saudi Arabia

President Donald Trump on Wednesday said “I don’t want” to walk away from Saudi Arabia in retaliation for the suspected crown prince-ordered murder of dissident Jamal Khashoggi.

Trump, justifying the stance, pointed to an essentially non-existent “$110 billion” arms “deal” with Saudi Arabia. Trump claimed the deal “is 500,000 jobs,” but it’s unclear where that number came from, nor what specifically he was referring to.