livewire

Trump: ‘I Don’t Believe’ My Own Gov’t Report On Impending Climate Disaster

By
November 26, 2018 3:16 pm

President Donald Trump dismissed yet another report on the devastating impacts of climate change on Monday, saying “I don’t believe” the conclusions of a report by several agencies in his own administration, including NASA and the Defense Department, that climate change will have a large, negative impact on the U.S. economy and would worsen temperature extremes, natural disasters and sea level rise.

