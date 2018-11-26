Trump: ‘I Don’t Believe’ My Own Gov’t Report On Impending Climate Disaster

President Donald Trump dismissed yet another report on the devastating impacts of climate change on Monday, saying “I don’t believe” the conclusions of a report by several agencies in his own administration, including NASA and the Defense Department, that climate change will have a large, negative impact on the U.S. economy and would worsen temperature extremes, natural disasters and sea level rise.

Trump on the severe economic toll predicted in his administration's climate change assessment: "I don't believe it." pic.twitter.com/jXXx6TLzFD — Matt Shuham (@mattshuham) November 26, 2018