Trump Has New Term For ‘Fake News’: The ‘Opposition Party’

The news media who cover President Trump are no longer just the “fake news” or the “enemy of the people.”
Trump, in a pair of tweets on Saturday, coined a new term for the reporters who don’t slather him with positive coverage: the “opposition party.”
Great Tweet today by Tyler Q. Houlton @SpoxDHS on the #FakeNews being put out by @CNN, a proud member of the Opposition Party. @TSA is doing a great job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019
“Former @NYTimes editor Jill Abramson rips paper's ‘unmistakably anti-Trump’ bias.”
Ms. Abramson is 100% correct. Horrible and totally dishonest reporting on almost everything they write. Hence the term Fake News, Enemy of the People, and Opposition Party!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019