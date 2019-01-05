Trump Has New Term For ‘Fake News’: The ‘Opposition Party’

The news media who cover President Trump are no longer just the “fake news” or the “enemy of the people.”

Trump, in a pair of tweets on Saturday, coined a new term for the reporters who don’t slather him with positive coverage: the “opposition party.”

Great Tweet today by Tyler Q. Houlton @SpoxDHS on the #FakeNews being put out by @CNN, a proud member of the Opposition Party. @TSA is doing a great job! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2019