Latest
4 hours ago
Navy SEAL Who Posed For Photos With Body Pleads Not Guilty To Killing ISIS Teen
4 hours ago
Trump: ‘I Don’t Care That Most Of The Workers Not Getting Paid’ Are Dems
Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer, at podium, speaks at a news conference in Los Angeles Friday, Jan. 4, 2019. Feuer said that owners of The Weather Channel app, one of the most popular mobile weather apps, used it to track people's every step and profit off that information. Feuer said the company misled users of the popular app to think their location data will only be used for personalized forecasts and alerts. A spokesman for app owner IBM Corp. says it's been clear about the use of location data and will vigorously defend its "fully appropriate" disclosures. (AP Photo/Brian Melley)
4 hours ago
Weather Channel App Accused Of Selling Users’ Personal Data
livewire

Trump Has New Term For ‘Fake News’: The ‘Opposition Party’

By
January 5, 2019 2:25 pm

The news media who cover President Trump are no longer just the “fake news” or the “enemy of the people.”

Trump, in a pair of tweets on Saturday, coined a new term for the reporters who don’t slather him with positive coverage: the “opposition party.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: