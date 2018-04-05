Latest
U.S. President Donald Trump holds a joint press conference with Baltic Heads of State in the East Room of the White House. On the 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, the three Baltic heads of state participated in the U.S.-Baltic Summit on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Cheriss May/NurPhoto)
Scott Pruitt, administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency of United States (EPA), during the G7 Ministerial Meeting on Environment ongioing in Bologna, Italy, 11 June 2017. The meeting runs until tomorrow, 12 June. ANSA/ GIORGIO BENVENUTI
CNN: Trump Floated Replacing Sessions With Pruitt This Week

April 5, 2018 5:35 pm
(L-R) Estonian President Kersti Kaljulaid, Latvian President Raimonds Vejonis, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite and U.S. President Donald Trump, hold a joint news conference in the East Room of the White House April 3, 2018 in Washington, DC. Marking their 100th anniversary of their post-World War I independence from Russia, the three Baltic heads of state participated in the United States-Baltic Summit at the White House.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump reportedly floated replacing Attorney General Jeff Sessions with embattled EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt as recently as this week, despite a continuing avalanche of negative headlines about Pruitt.

According to a CNN report Thursday afternoon, Trump is reluctant to fire Pruitt because his work and loyalty at the EPA have bolstered the President’s confidence that Pruitt would continue to further his agenda as Attorney General. This position holds special weight for the President, who believes that he and his aides are being unfairly targeted by Special Counsel Robert Mueller, and wants as many allies as possible in positions of power over both Mueller and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein, who oversees Mueller’s probe. 

Trump maintained his support for Pruitt as recently as Thursday afternoon, telling pool reporters on Air Force One: “Scott has done a fantastic job, he’s a fantastic person. He’s been very courageous. It hasn’t been easy, but I think he’s done a fantastic job.”

According to CNN, Chief of Staff John Kelly does not share the President’s devotion, reportedly pressing for Pruitt’s firing before more damning stories surface.

Trump’s approval of Pruitt is matched only by his dislike for Sessions. The President’s resentment towards his Attorney General has simmered since Sessions recused himself from the Russia probe, and has periodically spilled into the public sphere.

