Trump Uses Facebook Execs Tweet To Attack Media On Russia Coverage

By | February 17, 2018 4:55 pm
U.S. President Donald Trump conducts a meeting with state and local officials to unveil his administration's long-awaited infrastructure plan in the State Dining Room at the White House February 12, 2018 in Washington, DC. The $1.5 trillion plan to repair and rebuild the nation's crumbling highways, bridges, railroads, airports, seaports and water systems is funded with $200 million in federal money with the remaining 80 percent coming from state and local governments.
President Donald Trump on Saturday pointed to tweets from Facebook’s advertising executive to attack the media’s coverage of the Russia investigation and again claim that he’s innocent of collusion.

In a series of tweets on Saturday, Trump taunted the “Fake News Media” for not reporting that the “Russian group” that was indicted by special counsel Robert Mueller for interfering in the 2016 election Friday was formed in 2014.

“Long before my run for president. Maybe they knew I was going to run even though I didn’t know!” he said.

He then retweeted Facebook’s Vice President of advertising who said the majority of the Russian advertisement spending happened after the election. The Facebook executive claimed that information has gotten little coverage because it doesn’t fall in line with the “main media narrative of Trump and the election.”

“The Fake News Media never fails. Hard to ignore this fact from the Vice President of Facebook Ads, Rob Goldman!” he said.

He then retweeted another post by Goldman, who claimed that after reviewing the advertisements, he felt the main goal of the Russians’ Facebook ad campaign was not to sway the election, but rather divide Americans.

After Mueller’s team announced it was filing criminal charges against 13 Russian nationals and three Russian entities Friday, the White House and Trump released statements claiming the indictment proves there was no collusion between Trump and the Russians.

Mueller’s 37-page indictment details the Russian Internet Research Agency’s concerted efforts – starting in 2014 – to interfere “with the U.S. political and electoral processes, including the presidential election of 2016.”

