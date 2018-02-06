Trump Jumps On Reports That Suspect In Colts Player Death Was Undocumented

After the Indiana State Police identified a suspect in the drunk driving accident that killed Colts player Edwin Jackson over the weekend as an undocumented immigrant, President Donald Trump quickly used the reports to promote his immigration agenda.

In a tweet Tuesday morning, Trump said that Jackson’s death was a “preventable” tragedy and suggested that the incident proves the need for a “tough” border policy.

So disgraceful that a person illegally in our country killed @Colts linebacker Edwin Jackson. This is just one of many such preventable tragedies. We must get the Dems to get tough on the Border, and with illegal immigration, FAST! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Only after linking Jackson’s death to the immigration debate did Trump offer his condolences to the football player’s family.

My prayers and best wishes are with the family of Edwin Jackson, a wonderful young man whose life was so senselessly taken. @Colts — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 6, 2018

Jackson died Sunday morning after he was struck by a car while standing on the side of an interstate in Indianapolis. Authorities believe that the man who hit Jackson, as well as the driver of his ride-share, was intoxicated at the time. Indiana State Police believe the driver was Manuel Orrego-Savala, an undocumented immigrant who had previously been deported twice.