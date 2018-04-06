Report: Trump Apparently Irked Drone Strike Didn’t Kill Terrorist’s Family

On his first full day in office, President Donald Trump was perplexed when he watched a recorded video of a drone strike on a foreign terror suspect in which the CIA waited to strike until the suspect was alone, according to the Washington Post.

The recording showed that the waited until the terror suspect walked away from the house in which his family was residing to fire, a part of the agency’s push to limit civilian casualties, per the Washington Post.

“Why did you wait?” Trump asked, one meeting participant told the Washington Post.

It’s not clear how much of an explanation Trump received about the particular drone strike before he asked why CIA operatives waited.

Trump offered harsh rhetoric about the battle against the Islamic State while on the campaign trail. In 2015, he proposed that the U.S. “take out” the families of terrorists.

