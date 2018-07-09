Trump’s Longtime Personal Driver Sues Trump Org For 3,000 Hours Of Unpaid Overtime

President Donald Trump’s former personal driver has sued the Trump Organization for more than 3,000 hours of unpaid overtime, alleging that Trump never paid him for extra hours of work and only raised his salary two times in 15 years.

According to Bloomberg and several other outlets, the former driver, Noel Cintron, filed the suit in the Manhattan Supreme Court on Monday for 3,300 hours worth of unpaid overtime work in the past six years. The statute of limitations bars him from suing for uncompensated work beyond that time period. Cintron, a registered Republican, worked as Trump’s personal driver for more than 25 years, according to Bloomberg.

In the suit, Cintron claims his workday started at 7 a.m. and only ended when Trump, his family or his associates were finished using his services, according to Bloomberg. Cintron said he often worked 55 hours a week, but was only ever paid his established salary of $62,700 in 2003, $68,000 in 2006 and $75,000 in 2010, a raise that also required him to forgo his health insurance.

According to Bloomberg, the complaint describes Trump’s mistreatment of Cintron as “an utterly callous display of unwarranted privilege and entitlement and without even a minimal sense of noblesse oblige.”