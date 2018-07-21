Latest
30 mins ago
Cohen Lawyer: Trump Suggestion That Tapes Were Illegal Is ‘Flawed’ Strategy
on July 20, 2018 in Washington, DC.
5 hours ago
Trump Heightens China Tariff Threat With No Deal In Sight
on July 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
5 hours ago
Demands For Kavanaugh Paper Trail Becomes Flashpoint Of Dem Fight
livewire

Trump Directs His Ire At Coats, But Knows Consequences Of Ousting DNI

By | July 21, 2018 3:30 pm
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump is growing increasingly frustrated with his director of national intelligence, who has gone mildly rogue in recent days following Trump’s performance at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Politico reported.

According to two outside Trump allies who spoke to Politico, the President is getting irritated with Dan Coats, who responded sarcastically after being blindsided during a live interview on Thursday in Aspen, Colorado. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders tweeted during his interview with NBC that Trump was working to bring Putin to Washington, D.C. for a visit in the fall.

“That’s going to be special,” Coats said when asked about the news.

After Trump appeared to publicly support Putin’s denial of election meddling during a press conference on Monday, Coats put out a telling statement, openly disapproving of Trump’s comments during the presser.

Despite the rising tension, Trump allies told Politico that they’re aware that firing Coats would “create an uncontainable firestorm on Capitol Hill,” in Politico’s words.

Read the full Politico report here. 

