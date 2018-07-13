Latest
Trump: Europe Is ‘Losing Its Culture’ Because Of Immigration
Prime Minister Theresa May greets U.S. President Donald Trump at Chequers on July 13, 2018 in Aylesbury, England. US President, Donald Trump, held bi-lateral talks with British Prime Minister, Theresa May at her grace-and-favour country residence, Chequers. Earlier British newspaper, The Sun, revealed criticisms of Theresa May and her Brexit policy made by President Trump in an exclusive interview. Later today The President and First Lady will join Her Majesty for tea at Windosr Castle.
Despite Scathing Story, Trump Claims He ‘Didn’t Criticize’ May: Brexit Is ‘Your Decision’
DALLAS, TX - JULY 13: Former president George W. Bush answers a question from moderator David Rubenstein (R) while former president Bill Clinton (L) looks on at the Presidential Leadership Scholars Graduation Ceremony at the George W. Bush Institue on July 13, 2017 in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Stewart F. House/Getty Images)
Bush ‘Disturbed’ By Immigration Debate That Ignores Immigrants’ Contributions
Friendly Fire! Trump Calls Murdoch-Owned Paper ‘Fake News’ Over May Criticism

By | July 13, 2018 9:56 am

President Donald Trump distanced himself from the blistering interview he gave The Sun, blaming “fake news” for misrepresenting his words in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday.

“Maybe I’ll go first because I didn’t criticize the Prime Minister, I have a lot of respect for the Prime Minister and unfortunately there was a story that was done which was generally fine but it didn’t put in what I said about the Prime Minister and I said tremendous things,” he said. “Fortunately we tend to record stories now so we have it for your enjoyment if you would like it. It’s called fake news and we solve a lot of problems with the good old recording instrument.”

The Sun also recorded the interview and inserted audio clips into the article.

Later in the press conference, Trump identified Sun journalists in the crowd, saying that he wishes they put the positive things he said about May in the headline. He added that he had apologized to her since he had given her many compliments, and said that she responded “don’t worry, it’s only the press.”

Throughout the press conference Trump praised May effusively, calling her “an incredible woman” doing a “great job.”

Trump went on to call NBC fake news that does “dishonest reporting,” refused to call on CNN’s Jim Acosta saying “CNN’s fake news, I don’t take a question from CNN” in preference of a reporter from “real network” Fox News and joked around with May asking if she has fake news in her country too. May laughed.

Interestingly, the man who heads “real network” Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, also owns the “fake news” Sun.

In the article, Trump criticized May’s handling of Brexit, saying that she would likely “kill” any trade deals between the U.S. and the U.K. because she didn’t take his advice. He also says that Boris Johnson would make a great Prime Minister and that immigration is destroying European culture.

Watch below:

