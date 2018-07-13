Friendly Fire! Trump Calls Murdoch-Owned Paper ‘Fake News’ Over May Criticism

President Donald Trump distanced himself from the blistering interview he gave The Sun, blaming “fake news” for misrepresenting his words in a joint press conference with British Prime Minister Theresa May Friday.

“Maybe I’ll go first because I didn’t criticize the Prime Minister, I have a lot of respect for the Prime Minister and unfortunately there was a story that was done which was generally fine but it didn’t put in what I said about the Prime Minister and I said tremendous things,” he said. “Fortunately we tend to record stories now so we have it for your enjoyment if you would like it. It’s called fake news and we solve a lot of problems with the good old recording instrument.”

The Sun also recorded the interview and inserted audio clips into the article.

Later in the press conference, Trump identified Sun journalists in the crowd, saying that he wishes they put the positive things he said about May in the headline. He added that he had apologized to her since he had given her many compliments, and said that she responded “don’t worry, it’s only the press.”

Throughout the press conference Trump praised May effusively, calling her “an incredible woman” doing a “great job.”

Trump went on to call NBC fake news that does “dishonest reporting,” refused to call on CNN’s Jim Acosta saying “CNN’s fake news, I don’t take a question from CNN” in preference of a reporter from “real network” Fox News and joked around with May asking if she has fake news in her country too. May laughed.

Interestingly, the man who heads “real network” Fox News, Rupert Murdoch, also owns the “fake news” Sun.

In the article, Trump criticized May’s handling of Brexit, saying that she would likely “kill” any trade deals between the U.S. and the U.K. because she didn’t take his advice. He also says that Boris Johnson would make a great Prime Minister and that immigration is destroying European culture.

