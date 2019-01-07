Make Journalism Great Again: Trump Demands Reporters ‘Bring Honesty Back’

With all of the success that our Country is having, including the just released jobs numbers which are off the charts, the Fake News & totally dishonest Media concerning me and my presidency has never been worse. Many have become crazed lunatics who have given up on the TRUTH!… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019

…The Fake News will knowingly lie and demean in order make the tremendous success of the Trump Administration, and me, look as bad as possible. They use non-existent sources & write stories that are total fiction. Our Country is doing so well, yet this is a sad day in America! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2019