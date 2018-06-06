Latest
on December 31, 2015 in Philadelphia City.
16 mins ago
Judge: Fed Effort To Block Philly Grants Over ‘Sanctuary’ Status Is ‘Capricious’
48 mins ago
Report: Cambridge Analytica Director Had Post-Election Visit With Assange
1 hour ago
Trump Commutes Alice Johnson’s Sentence After Kardashian Lobbying
livewire

Trump Defends Tariffs To Trudeau: ‘Didn’t You Guys Burn Down The White House?’

By | June 6, 2018 1:22 pm
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump reportedly justified the tariffs he placed on Canadian steel and aluminum by asking Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in a phone call: “Didn’t you guys burn down the White House?”

CNN reported on the exchange, citing sources familiar with the call. The British burned down the White House in the War of 1812, when Canada was a British colony. CNN reported the President may have been joking, but the tariffs, justified on national security grounds by the Trump administration, have left Canadians furious.

“To the degree one can ever take what is said as a joke,” one source “on the call” told CNN, when asked if Trump meant the comment as a joke. “The impact on Canada and ultimately on workers in the U.S. won’t be a laughing matter.”

Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments