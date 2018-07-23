Trump Continues With Claims That Page FISA App Discredits Mueller Probe

Latest
WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 23: Former Director of the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) John Brennan testifies before the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence on Capitol Hill, May 23, 2017 in Washington, DC.
By | July 23, 2018 7:56 am
The Washington Post/The Washington Post

President Donald Trump on Monday morning continued making baseless claims about the release of the highly-redacted FBI application to surveil Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

In a series of tweets, most of which are quotes from Tom Fitton of the Judicial Watch, Trump suggests the “unverified and Fake Dirty Dossier” was the sole reason a FISA court approved surveillance of Page. He also tweeted claims that the dossier was Hillary Clinton “campaign material” and the main basis of the Russia investigation.

The main hiccup in Trump’s line of thinking starts with the fact that the recently released surveillance warrant application shows that the FBI initially requested the warrant because it believed Carter had been “collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government.” Those allegations were based off claims made in the dossier and other evidence long before Carter started working for the Trump campaign. Page’s surveillance warrant was also approved three times by Republican-appointed judges.

