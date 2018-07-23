Trump Continues With Claims That Page FISA App Discredits Mueller Probe

President Donald Trump on Monday morning continued making baseless claims about the release of the highly-redacted FBI application to surveil Trump campaign associate Carter Page.

In a series of tweets, most of which are quotes from Tom Fitton of the Judicial Watch, Trump suggests the “unverified and Fake Dirty Dossier” was the sole reason a FISA court approved surveillance of Page. He also tweeted claims that the dossier was Hillary Clinton “campaign material” and the main basis of the Russia investigation.

So we now find out that it was indeed the unverified and Fake Dirty Dossier, that was paid for by Crooked Hillary Clinton and the DNC, that was knowingly & falsely submitted to FISA and which was responsible for starting the totally conflicted and discredited Mueller Witch Hunt! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

“It was classified to cover up misconduct by the FBI and the Justice Department in misleading the Court by using this Dossier in a dishonest way to gain a warrant to target the Trump Team. This is a Clinton Campaign document. It was a fraud and a hoax designed to target Trump…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

….and the DOJ, FBI and Obama Gang need to be held to account. Source #1 was the major source. Avoided talking about it being the Clinton campaign behind it. Misled the Court to provide a pretext to SPY on the Trump Team. Not about Carter Page..was all about getting Trump….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

…..”Carter Page wasn’t a spy, wasn’t an agent of the Russians – he would have cooperated with the FBI. It was a fraud and a hoax designed to target Trump.” Tom Fitton @JudicialWatch A disgrace to America. They should drop the discredited Mueller Witch Hunt now! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

The main hiccup in Trump’s line of thinking starts with the fact that the recently released surveillance warrant application shows that the FBI initially requested the warrant because it believed Carter had been “collaborating and conspiring with the Russian government.” Those allegations were based off claims made in the dossier and other evidence long before Carter started working for the Trump campaign. Page’s surveillance warrant was also approved three times by Republican-appointed judges.