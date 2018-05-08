Trump Complaining To Associates About Giuliani Media Appearances

President Donald Trump is becoming increasingly unhappy with his new lawyer, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, over his remarks to the media, Politico reported Monday evening.

Trump has complained to his close associates about Giuliani’s performance with the media, which he thinks has just raised more questions about the various scandals surrounding him. Trump is reportedly particularly irked that his new attorney has failed to quiet coverage of the $130,000 hush payment his attorney Michael Cohen gave to porn actress Stormy Daniels to keep her quiet about an alleged affair she had with Trump a decade ago.

While the President has complained about Giuliani, the new lawyer has not yet fallen out of Trump’s inner circle, but some White House aides think Trump will fire him if the behavior continues, according to the new report from Politico looking at the chaotic turnover of Trump’s legal team.

Giuliani told Politico that Trump is not unhappy with his performance and said “If I’m not up to it, I don’t know who is,” referencing Giuliani’s ambitions to wrap up special counsel Robert Mueller’s probe into the Trump campaign and Russian interference in the 2016 election.

