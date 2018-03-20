Latest
on March 1, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Trump Reportedly Briefly Considered Naming Gary Cohn CIA Director

March 20, 2018 7:55 am
Pool/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump discussed with Gary Cohn, his former top economic adviser, the possibility of Cohn taking over CIA director, only to quickly change his mind, Politico reported Monday, citing three people close to Trump.

Trump “informally offered” Cohn the position and Cohn had agreed to take it, but the President later decided to nominate deputy CIA director Gina Haspel instead, according to Politico. Cohn resigned as Trump’s top economic adviser earlier in March but told associates that he would return to the Trump administration for “the right big job,” per Politico.

Cohn and Trump discussed other positions for Cohn when Cohn first told Trump that he planned to resign, and the two continued discussions after the White House announced Cohn’ departure, Politico reported.

