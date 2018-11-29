Trump Calls Michael Cohen A ‘Weak Person’

Just after President Trump’s former personal attorney pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the timing of business dealing for a Trump Tower in Moscow, the President slammed Michael Cohen as a “weak person.”

“(Cohen) was given a fairly long jail sentence and he’s a weak person and by being weak, unlike other people that you watch, he is a weak person and he’s trying to get a reduced sentence,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House for the G20 summit in Argentina.