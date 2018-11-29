livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Trump Calls Michael Cohen A ‘Weak Person’

By
November 29, 2018 10:34 am

Just after President Trump’s former personal attorney pleaded guilty to lying to Congress about the timing of business dealing for a Trump Tower in Moscow, the President slammed Michael Cohen as a “weak person.”

(Cohen) was given a fairly long jail sentence and he’s a weak person and by being weak, unlike other people that you watch, he is a weak person and he’s trying to get a reduced sentence,” Trump told reporters before departing the White House for the G20 summit in Argentina.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: