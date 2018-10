In an about-face, President Donald Trump has conveniently forgotten old boasts about his business ties with the Saudis, calling reporting on them “FAKE NEWS.”

For the record, I have no financial interests in Saudi Arabia (or Russia, for that matter). Any suggestion that I have is just more FAKE NEWS (of which there is plenty)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 16, 2018

There’s a good run down of Trump’s entanglements with the Saudis here and with the Russians here.