Trump Cancels MAGA Rally In Mississippi Due To Hurricane Florence

President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign cancelled a Make America Great Again rally set for Friday in Mississippi. As Hurricane Florence heads toward the east coast, the campaign determined cancelling the rally was the “safest decision.”

New York, NY – As Hurricane Florence approaches the east coast this week, Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. announced that the Make America Great Again rally scheduled in Jackson, Mississippi this Friday, September 14 is cancelled.

“Regrettably, we must cancel the planned Make America Great Again rally in Jackson, Mississippi this Friday,” said Michael Glassner, Chief Operating Officer of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc. “With Hurricane Florence on its way, we determined that this is the safest decision.”