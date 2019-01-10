Latest
livewire

Trump Calls Out ‘Cryin’ Chuck’ For ‘Lie’: ‘I Politely Said Bye-Bye And Left, No Slamming!’

By
January 10, 2019 8:31 am

President Trump joined the ranks of Republicans who are suggesting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) mischaracterized his meeting with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other lawmakers.

