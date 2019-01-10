Trump Calls Out ‘Cryin’ Chuck’ For ‘Lie’: ‘I Politely Said Bye-Bye And Left, No Slamming!’

President Trump joined the ranks of Republicans who are suggesting that Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) mischaracterized his meeting with Trump, Vice President Mike Pence and other lawmakers.

Cryin Chuck told his favorite lie when he used his standard sound bite that I “slammed the table & walked out of the room. He had a temper tantrum.” Because I knew he would say that, and after Nancy said no to proper Border Security, I politely said bye-bye and left, no slamming!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2019