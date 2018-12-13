Trump Breaks Silence On Cohen Sentencing

President Donald Trump broke his silence on Michael Cohen’s sentencing Thursday, insisting that Cohen’s crimes were not campaign-related.

I never directed Michael Cohen to break the law. He was a lawyer and he is supposed to know the law. It is called “advice of counsel,” and a lawyer has great liability if a mistake is made. That is why they get paid. Despite that many campaign finance lawyers have strongly…… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018

….stated that I did nothing wrong with respect to campaign finance laws, if they even apply, because this was not campaign finance. Cohen was guilty on many charges unrelated to me, but he plead to two campaign charges which were not criminal and of which he probably was not… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 13, 2018