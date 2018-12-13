livewire Michael Cohen Saga

Trump Breaks Silence On Cohen Sentencing

By
December 13, 2018 8:45 am

President Donald Trump broke his silence on Michael Cohen’s sentencing Thursday, insisting that Cohen’s crimes were not campaign-related.

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
Senior News Editor:
Assistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Editor for Prime & Special Projects:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: