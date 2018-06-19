Trump Blames Media For Enabling ‘Smugglers’ And ‘Traffickers’

President Donald Trump targeted one of his favorite enemies during a Tuesday immigration talk, accusing the “fake news media” of helping smugglers and traffickers at the border by not speaking about the asylum process enough.

“Keep in mind, those who apply for asylum legally at ports of entry are not prosecuted,” he said. “The fake news media back there doesn’t talk about that. They are fake. They are helping, they are helping these smugglers and these traffickers like nobody would believe.”

He linked that to people coming into the country illegally and “endangering our children,” citing MS13 at the perpetrator of this violence.

Watch below: