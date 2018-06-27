Trump: Come Back, Harley-Davidson! ‘I’ve Done So Much For You’

President Donald Trump changed his tune Wednesday, begging Harley-Davidson to keep all of its manufacturing in the United States. His latest comments come on the heels of a Tuesday tweet that threatened the company with taxes “like never before!”

Harley-Davidson should stay 100% in America, with the people that got you your success. I’ve done so much for you, and then this. Other companies are coming back where they belong! We won’t forget, and neither will your customers or your now very HAPPY competitors! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 27, 2018

The iconic American brand announced Monday that under pressure from Trump’s new tariffs and the EU’s retaliatory measures, it would be forced to move some of its manufacturing operations overseas.