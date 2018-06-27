Latest
on September 13, 2016 in Washington, DC.
3 mins ago
Kagan: SCOTUS Conservatives Are ‘Weaponizing The First Amendment’
28 mins ago
Rubio: GOPers Won’t Jab Trump Because We Don’t Want To Side With The Media!
UNITED STATES - NOVEMBER 03: House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., conduct a news conference in the Capitol to voice opposition to the Republicans' tax reform plan on November 3, 2017. Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
44 mins ago
Pelosi: ‘We’ll Miss’ Crowley, But We May See Him In The ‘Public Sector Again’
livewire

Trump: Come Back, Harley-Davidson! ‘I’ve Done So Much For You’

By | June 27, 2018 11:42 am
Drew Angerer/Getty Images North America

President Donald Trump changed his tune Wednesday, begging Harley-Davidson to keep all of its manufacturing in the United States. His latest comments come on the heels of a Tuesday tweet that threatened the company with taxes “like never before!”

The iconic American brand announced Monday that under pressure from Trump’s new tariffs and the EU’s retaliatory measures, it would be forced to move some of its manufacturing operations overseas.

More Livewire
View All
Comments