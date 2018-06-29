Latest
President Donald Trump, center, speaks as he meets with Republican senators on health care in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Tuesday, June 27, 2017. Sen. Susan Collins, R-Maine, left, and Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, right, listen (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
20 mins ago
Collins And Murkowski In ‘Pressure Cooker’ Over Supreme Court Vote
on April 12, 2018 in Washington, DC.
52 mins ago
Trump Floats Chief Of Staff Replacements Amid Personnel Shake-Up
U.S. President George W. Bush gestures visits the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland January 25, 2006. Bush met workers and made remarks on American national security at the high-security installation, which he last visited in 2002. Photo by Brooks Kraft/Corbis
60 mins ago
NSA Deletes Call Records After Unauthorized Data Collection
livewire

Trump Begins Influence Campaign On Critical Senators In Supreme Court Vote

By | June 29, 2018 7:45 am
UNITED STATES - JANUARY 22: A bipartisan group of Senators hold a new conference in the Capitol after they voted to end debate on a continuing resolution to reopen the government on January 22, 2018. Appearing are, from left, Sens. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Tim Kaine, D-Va., Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., Joe Donnelly, D-Ind., Susan Collins, R-Maine, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Maggie Hassan, D-N.H., Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call Group

President Donald Trump is wasting no time in his campaign to win over moderate Senators to vote for his ultimate Supreme Court pick.

Thursday night, he rounded up the lawmakers most likely to swing in a private meeting, per Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-WV), Joe Donnelly (D-IN), and Heidi Heitkamp (D-ND) are all defending seats in states that Trump won in 2016, forcing them into a careful tightrope walk to appease Independents and moderate Republicans without alienating their liberal base. All three of them voted to confirm Justice Neil Gorsuch.

Per CBS News, Donnelly said that they had a “good conversation” with Trump, while Manchin called the meeting “productive.”

Sens. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) are already feeling pressure from both sides about their vote, and Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-IA) has said that he’s counting on Trump choosing someone with “credentials” and “intellect.”

More Livewire
View All
Comments