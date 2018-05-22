Lesley Stahl: Trump Told Me He Attacks The Press ‘To Discredit You All’

CBS News’ Lesley Stahl said Monday that President Donald Trump once told her that he attacked the press “to discredit you all and demean you all, so when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.”

Speaking with PBS’ Judy Woodruff at the Deadline Club Awards Dinner in New York City on Monday, Stahl recalled a meeting she had with Trump ahead of his first interview after winning the presidential election:

“At one point he started to attack the press. And it’s just me and my boss and him, in— He has a huge office. And he’s attacking the press. And there were no cameras. There was nothing going on, and I said, ‘You know, that is getting tired. Why are you doing this? You’re doing it over and over, and it’s boring, and it’s time to end that. You’ve won the nomination (sic). Why do you keep hammering at this?’ “And he said, ‘You know why I do it? I do it to discredit you all and demean you all, so when you write negative stories about me no one will believe you.”

Watch below:

H/t Daniel Roberts.