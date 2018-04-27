Latest
Trump: Kanye’s Support Is A ‘Great Service To Black Community’

By | April 27, 2018 10:27 am
TIMOTHY A. CLARY/AFP

President Donald Trump continued his online lovefest with rapper Kanye West in a tweet Friday morning, including shoutouts to Chance the Rapper and Dr. Darrell Scott, a pastor and member of Trump’s transition team.


Though the affection between Trump and West was made public back in 2016 when West visited Trump Tower after the election, it has been recently reignited by West’s tweetstorm articulating his support for the President.

Scott and Chance the Rapper both posted tweets this week supportive of either the President or West’s autonomy to politically support whomever he chooses.

