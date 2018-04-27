Trump: Kanye’s Support Is A ‘Great Service To Black Community’

President Donald Trump continued his online lovefest with rapper Kanye West in a tweet Friday morning, including shoutouts to Chance the Rapper and Dr. Darrell Scott, a pastor and member of Trump’s transition team.

Kanye West has performed a great service to the Black Community – Big things are happening and eyes are being opened for the first time in Decades – Legacy Stuff! Thank you also to Chance and Dr. Darrell Scott, they really get it (lowest Black & Hispanic unemployment in history). — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018



Though the affection between Trump and West was made public back in 2016 when West visited Trump Tower after the election, it has been recently reignited by West’s tweetstorm articulating his support for the President.

Scott and Chance the Rapper both posted tweets this week supportive of either the President or West’s autonomy to politically support whomever he chooses.