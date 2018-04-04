Gowdy On CNN: Trump Should Sit Down With Mueller If He Has Nothing To Hide

House Oversight Committee Chairman Trey Gowdy (R-SC) weighed in on recent revelations about President Donald Trump and Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia probe in a Wednesday morning interview on CNN.

In response to the Washington Post’s Tuesday report that Mueller currently considers Trump a “subject” but not “criminal target” of the Russia probe, Gowdy downplayed the significance of the news, saying that a subject can easily turn into a target during an investigation as complex and wide-ranging as this one.

Citing his experience as a former federal prosecutor, Gowdy told CNN’s Alisyn Camerota that the labels are “meaningless to me because one witness can take you from being a subject to a target. And unless and until you have interviewed everyone and looked at everything, no one has been implicated and no one has been exculpated.”

He continued that he believes Trump should sit down with Mueller, saying that if he has done nothing wrong, he has nothing to hide. “I would tell you, if you did not rob the bank, there is no reason for you not to sit down and talk to the FBI about the bank robbery,” he said. “Assuming you have a fair prosecutor, and I think Mueller is, sit down and tell him what you know.”

Watch part of the interview on CNN below: