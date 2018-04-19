Latest
on April 19, 2018 in Washington, DC.
18 mins ago
Manafort Wants More DOJ Records About Scope Of Mueller Probe
WASHINGTON, July 20, 2017 -- Andrew McCabe, U.S. acting director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, attends a press conference at the U.S. Justice Department in Washington D.C., the United States, on July 20, 2017. The world's largest "dark market" on the Internet, AlphaBay, has been shut down, the U.S. Justice Department (DOJ) said Thursday. (Xinhua/Ting Shen)
28 mins ago
Reports: DOJ Inspector General Sends US Attorney Criminal Referral For McCabe
during the presidential inauguration on the West Front of the U.S. Capitol January 21, 2013 in Washington, DC. Barack Obama was re-elected for a second term as President of the United States.
34 mins ago
Supreme Court: Justice Sotomayor’s Left Shoulder Injury Worse Than First Thought
livewire

People Are Confused Why ‘Lyin’ Ted’ Cruz Heaped Praise On Trump For TIME

By | April 19, 2018 2:32 pm
AP

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) glowing profile of President Donald Trump for Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2018 has drawn widespread ridicule from those who remember his well-publicized feud with Trump in 2016.


Though the men started out friends, the strain of campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 soon sent their emotions boiling over. Trump tweeted an unflattering picture of Cruz’s wife, Heidi, next to a model shot of his wife, Melania, prompting Cruz to hit back, calling Trump a “sniveling coward” and telling him to “leave Heidi the hell alone.”

Soon after, Trump took aim at Cruz’s family again, insinuating that his father was involved in the assassination of former President John Kennedy. Cruz unloaded at a news conference soon after, calling Trump “utterly amoral,” “a narcissist at a level I don’t think this country’s ever seen,” and “a serial philanderer.”

When Trump did clinch the nomination, Cruz drew boos and headlines by refusing to endorse him during his speech at the Republican National Convention, telling listeners to “vote your conscience.”

Cruz has changed his tune under a Trump presidency, touting his relationship with the President and advocating for his agenda on the campaign trail as he heads into a seemingly surprisingly competitive election against Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX).   

More Livewire
View All
Comments