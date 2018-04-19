People Are Confused Why ‘Lyin’ Ted’ Cruz Heaped Praise On Trump For TIME

Sen. Ted Cruz’s (R-TX) glowing profile of President Donald Trump for Time magazine’s 100 most influential people of 2018 has drawn widespread ridicule from those who remember his well-publicized feud with Trump in 2016.

You can always trust @tedcruz to tell it like it is pic.twitter.com/1uEZSxgvxo — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) April 19, 2018

Call me old fashioned, but if I were Ted Cruz and Donald Trump had personally branded me as a liar, suggested he had dirt on my wife, spread rumors that my father assasinated JFK, and was, you know, Donald Trump, I’d probably pass on writing his effusive TIME magazine blurb. — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) April 19, 2018

In 2016, Donald Trump pretty much poked fun at Ted Cruz’ wife’s looks, insinuated Cruz’ dad was involved in the Kennedy assassination and branded Ted Cruz a liar. Ted Cruz defended his dignity today by writing this glowing tribute of Trump. 🤮🤮🤮 https://t.co/EsgD6s9tA5 — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) April 19, 2018



Though the men started out friends, the strain of campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination in 2016 soon sent their emotions boiling over. Trump tweeted an unflattering picture of Cruz’s wife, Heidi, next to a model shot of his wife, Melania, prompting Cruz to hit back, calling Trump a “sniveling coward” and telling him to “leave Heidi the hell alone.”

Soon after, Trump took aim at Cruz’s family again, insinuating that his father was involved in the assassination of former President John Kennedy. Cruz unloaded at a news conference soon after, calling Trump “utterly amoral,” “a narcissist at a level I don’t think this country’s ever seen,” and “a serial philanderer.”

When Trump did clinch the nomination, Cruz drew boos and headlines by refusing to endorse him during his speech at the Republican National Convention, telling listeners to “vote your conscience.”

Cruz has changed his tune under a Trump presidency, touting his relationship with the President and advocating for his agenda on the campaign trail as he heads into a seemingly surprisingly competitive election against Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-TX).