Student Injured After Trained Teacher Accidentally Fires Gun In Gun Class

By | March 14, 2018 12:22 pm

A California teacher trained on firearm use accidentally fired his gun during a class demonstration on gun safety on Tuesday, resulting in a student getting injured.

The teacher, identified by police as Dennis Alexander, offers a public safety class at Seaside High School in Seaside, California.

According to the Monterey County Weekly, Alexander’s gun accidentally fired as he was pointing it toward the ceiling during a firearm safety presentation. Bullet fragments ricocheted and struck a student in the neck, causing non-life threatening injuries.

The student was rushed to the hospital after school when his parents noticed blood on his shirt.

Alexander has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement from the school. The statement said teacher was also a “reserve police officer.”

The school district superintendent told the Weekly that Alexander was not authorized to carry a firearm on campus.

This latest incident comes as President Donald Trump pushes for arming teachers as a solution for preventing school shootings.

Ep. #4: Who Will Rid Me of This Meddlesome Stormy
