livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Susan Rice Suggests She May Want To Run For Senate In Maine

By
October 5, 2018 4:29 pm

Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice said on Twitter Friday that she may want to run for Senate in Maine, following Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) announcement that she would support Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.

Shortly after her first tweet, Rice clarified that she wasn’t announcing a bid, but that “Maine and America deserve better.”

