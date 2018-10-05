Susan Rice Suggests She May Want To Run For Senate In Maine

Former UN Ambassador Susan Rice said on Twitter Friday that she may want to run for Senate in Maine, following Sen. Susan Collins’ (R-ME) announcement that she would support Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation to the Supreme Court.
— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) October 5, 2018
Shortly after her first tweet, Rice clarified that she wasn’t announcing a bid, but that “Maine and America deserve better.”
Many thanks for the encourgement. I’m not making any announcements. Like so many Americans, I am deeply disappointed in Senator Collins’ vote for Kavanaugh. Maine and America deserve better. https://t.co/6oGFTFuO1Q
— Susan Rice (@AmbassadorRice) October 5, 2018