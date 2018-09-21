Susan Collins: ‘I Was Appalled By The President’s Tweet’

Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), a pivotal vote needed for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation, denounced a tweet from President Trump that criticized a woman who has accused the judge of sexual assault.

The Portland Press Herald reported Collins saying:

“I was appalled by the president’s tweet,” Collins said. “First of all, we know that allegations of sexual assault — I’m not saying that’s what happened in this case — but we know allegations of sexual assault are one of the most unreported crimes that exist. So I thought that the president’s tweet was completely inappropriate and wrong.”