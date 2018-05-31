Stone: ‘I Will Never Roll On Donald Trump’

Wearing a jaunty beret and a t-shirt emblazoned with “stone cold truth,” and standing before a projected Bill of Rights, Roger Stone made a spirited appearance on InfoWars Tuesday, requesting money for his legal defense fund as he continues to be a likely target in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“It’s now abundantly clear that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sifting through every molecule of my being in order to frame me for some concocted charge or charges with the goal to pressure me to testify against President Donald J. Trump,” he said. “I will never roll on Donald Trump.”

Robert Mueller intends to frame Roger Stone for some bogus offense to pressure him into testifying against @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/0yO2cpUqw2 — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) May 30, 2018

Though he protests his innocence in this video, Stone said two weeks ago that he is “prepared” to be indicted by Mueller on some “extraneous crimes” possibly related to his business dealings. Stone says this is Mueller’s attempt to “silence or punish” Trump’s allies.