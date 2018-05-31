Latest
18 mins ago
WH Sends Talking Points Emails To Former Obama And Clinton Aides
35 mins ago
Melania Sends Snarky Tweet To Quiet Media ‘Working Overtime’ To Find Her
48 mins ago
Obama Questioned Legacy After Trump Election: ‘What If We Were Wrong?’
Stone: ‘I Will Never Roll On Donald Trump’

By | May 31, 2018 7:36 am

Wearing a jaunty beret and a t-shirt emblazoned with “stone cold truth,” and standing before a projected Bill of Rights, Roger Stone made a spirited appearance on InfoWars Tuesday, requesting money for his legal defense fund as he continues to be a likely target in Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

“It’s now abundantly clear that Special Counsel Robert Mueller is sifting through every molecule of my being in order to frame me for some concocted charge or charges with the goal to pressure me to testify against President Donald J. Trump,” he said. “I will never roll on Donald Trump.”

Though he protests his innocence in this video, Stone said two weeks ago that he is “prepared” to be indicted by Mueller on some “extraneous crimes” possibly related to his business dealings. Stone says this is Mueller’s attempt to “silence or punish” Trump’s allies.

