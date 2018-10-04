Latest
26 mins ago
WV Sen. Capito: ‘I Plan To Vote To Confirm Judge Kavanaugh’
53 mins ago
ABC News Will Air Interview Of Melania Trump In Africa For A ’20/20′ Special
A red tide warning sing is seen at the Ocean Inlet Park in Ocean Ridge, Fla., Thursday, Oct. 4, 2018. Officials have confirmed that red tide has appeared on Florida's Atlantic Coast. (Joe Cavaretta/South Florida Sun Sentinel/TNS)
1 hour ago
Florida’s Toxic Algae Crisis Plagues Both Coasts For The First Time In Decades
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

Stevens: ‘Not Healthy To Get A New Justice That Can Only Do A Part Time Job’

By
October 4, 2018 6:41 pm

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens said Thursday, as first reported by the Palm Beach Post, that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s performance at last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing had convinced him Kavanaugh was unfit to be confirmed. CSPAN was in attendance filming the interview in which Stevens made the remark. Watch below:

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: