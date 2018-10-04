Stevens: ‘Not Healthy To Get A New Justice That Can Only Do A Part Time Job’

Retired Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens said Thursday, as first reported by the Palm Beach Post, that Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s performance at last week’s Senate Judiciary Committee hearing had convinced him Kavanaugh was unfit to be confirmed. CSPAN was in attendance filming the interview in which Stevens made the remark. Watch below:

Stevens: There's merit to the criticism that Kavanaugh "has demonstrated a potential bias involving enough potential litigants before the Court that he would not be able to perform his full responsibility."

"It's not healthy to get a new justice that can only do a part time job" pic.twitter.com/CahLrWMf7D

