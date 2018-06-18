Steady Exodus Of Comms Staffers Leaves Department Gutted, Morale Low

The White House communications office, which has been without an official director since Hope Hicks’ departure in March, is steadily bleeding staffers, embroiling those remaining in uncertainty and infighting, according to a Sunday Politico report.

Senior officials are reportedly trying to stagger the exits, to make the losses seem smaller.

On the heels of Kelly Sadler’s departure Friday and rumors that White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders and Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah are eyeing the exits, Politico reports that two more staffers will leave in the next couple weeks.

“The inside baseball of who will get purged, and when, is spiraling out of control,” a former White House aide told Politico. “People do not even care about the broader communications strategy when it’s all about internal warfare. Who cares how you roll out a legislative plan, when you’re trying to screw over the person to the left or right of you?”