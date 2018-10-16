Latest
UNITED STATES - AUGUST 17: Sen. Heidi Heitkamp, D-N.D., is interviewed at Amvets Club in Bismarck, N.D., on August 17, 2018. Heitkamp is running against Rep. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., for the North Dakota Senate seat.(Photo By Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call)
22 mins ago
Heitkamp Apologizes For Misidentifying Abuse Victims In Ad Aimed At Cramer
25 mins ago
McConnell Calls For Cutting Government Programs To Deal With ‘Disturbing’ Debt
40 mins ago
Democrats Dominate House Fundraising
livewire Kavanaugh SCOTUS Nomination

St. Lawrence Alumni, Faculty Ask School To Rescind Collins’ Honorary Degree

By
October 16, 2018 1:04 pm

After she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, nearly 2,000 alumni and dozens of faculty members at St. Lawrence University have signed separate letters asking school administrators to void the honorary degree the school gave to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in 2017 in thanks for her efforts to keep Republicans from repealing Obamacare, CBS News reported.

“While our campus has come a long way in the years since Senator Collins was a student here to educate the campus population about sexual assault and harassment, and to adjudicate it fairly when it happens, we still have much hard work before us in and outside of the classroom,” faculty wrote in their letter to administration.

The university told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the school is “non-partisan” and it doesn’t plan to nix Collins’s degree.

St. Lawrence “has never rescinded any earned or honorary degree, and it has no intention of doing so in this situation,” the spokesperson told the AP.

Read the full report here. 

More Livewire
View All
Comments
Masthead Masthead
Editor & Publisher:
Managing Editor:
News Editor:
Asistant Editor:
Editor at Large:
Investigations Desk:
Senior Political Correspondent:
Reporters:
Newswriters:
Front Page Editor:
Social Media Editor:
Prime Editor:
General Manager & General Counsel:
Executive Publisher:
Head of Product:
Director of Technology:
Publishing Associate:
Front-End Developer:
Designer: