St. Lawrence Alumni, Faculty Ask School To Rescind Collins’ Honorary Degree

After she voted to confirm Brett Kavanaugh, nearly 2,000 alumni and dozens of faculty members at St. Lawrence University have signed separate letters asking school administrators to void the honorary degree the school gave to Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) in 2017 in thanks for her efforts to keep Republicans from repealing Obamacare, CBS News reported.

“While our campus has come a long way in the years since Senator Collins was a student here to educate the campus population about sexual assault and harassment, and to adjudicate it fairly when it happens, we still have much hard work before us in and outside of the classroom,” faculty wrote in their letter to administration.

The university told the Associated Press on Tuesday that the school is “non-partisan” and it doesn’t plan to nix Collins’s degree.

St. Lawrence “has never rescinded any earned or honorary degree, and it has no intention of doing so in this situation,” the spokesperson told the AP.

