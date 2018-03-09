Spicer On Cohn Being ‘First Relevant’ WH Departure: ‘I Think I Was Relevant’

Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer wants everyone to know that his brief but tumultuous stint in the West Wing was “relevant.”

Appearing on Fox Business on Friday morning, Spicer hit back at WSJ’s Friday op-ed arguing that Trump’s outgoing chief economic adviser Gary Cohn “is the first of the relevant to leave.”

“I think I was relevant, for a day or two,” Spicer said as he attempted to awkwardly laugh off what he took as a political burn.

The Fox panel rushed to soften the blow to Spicer’s ego by pointing out that WSJ didn’t include him in the “long list of questionable people,” which includes Omarosa Manigault-Newman, Hope Hicks, Anthony Scaramucci, Steve Bannon, Sebastian Gorka and Reince Priebus.

“I think there are some of those folks on that list that I care about that have been loyal and instrumental to the President and helping him navigate his first year,” Spicer said. “So I take exception to the list. I’m not going to comment on all the names.”