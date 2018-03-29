Latest
23 mins ago
Beleaguered Sessions Has No Regrets About Recusal: ‘I Think I Did The Right Thing’
BIDDEFORD, ME - APRIL 19: Gov. Paul LePage holds a town hall meeting at Biddeford High School Tuesday, April 19, 2016. (Photo by Shawn Patrick Ouellette/Staff Photographer)
32 mins ago
LePage Calls Judge An ‘Imbecile’ For Allowing Case Against Trump To Proceed
1 hour ago
WSJ: Kushner Has Phoned Bolton For Advice In The Past Year
livewire

Shulkin Says He Was Ousted From The VA For Opposing Privatization

By | March 29, 2018 8:04 am
on March 15, 2018 in Washington, DC.
Mark Wilson/Getty Images North America

In an op-ed published in the New York Times late on Wednesday, David Shulkin claimed that he was pushed out as Veterans Affairs secretary because he opposed some administration officials’ push to privatize health care for veterans.

Shulkin wrote that certain successes at the VA have prompted some within the agency to push harder for privatization. Shulkin said he opposed this, which earned him enemies.

“They saw me as an obstacle to privatization who had to be removed. That is because I am convinced that privatization is a political issue aimed at rewarding select people and companies with profits, even if it undermines care for veterans,” he wrote.

He also lamented that the department has become increasingly political.

“Unfortunately, the department has become entangled in a brutal power struggle, with some political appointees choosing to promote their agendas instead of what’s best for veterans,” he wrote. “These individuals, who seek to privatize veteran health care as an alternative to government-run V.A. care, unfortunately fail to engage in realistic plans regarding who will care for the more than 9 million veterans who rely on the department for life-sustaining care.”

President Donald Trump on Wednesday announced that Shulkin would be replaced by the White House physician Ronny Jackson.

Shulkin’s ouster had long been rumored. The VA secretary faced a report from an internal watchdog revealing that he improperly accepted Wimbledon tickets and that he had his wife fly with him to Europe at taxpayers’ expense. Shulkin was also scolded by the White House for bragging to Politico that he had permission to oust political appointees working to undermine him.

NEW & NOW FREE
NEW & NOW FREE
Ep. #6: All The News That’s Fit To Pod
More Livewire
View All
Comments